Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $60.71 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $60,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,776. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

