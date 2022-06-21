Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

LLY traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

