CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.
NYSE CRH opened at $35.64 on Friday. CRH has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.
CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
