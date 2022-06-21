CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.

NYSE CRH opened at $35.64 on Friday. CRH has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

