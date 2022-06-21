Critical Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.43% 9.61% 0.90% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 26.98% 10.93% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.58 $5.36 million $1.46 13.40 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 4.92 $23.50 million $2.18 16.31

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.