CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $57,046.47 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,759,617 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.