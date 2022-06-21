Crypton Price Tops $0.52 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $3.45 million and $98,439.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.01355561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,580,424 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

