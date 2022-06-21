Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $21,256.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,139,343 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

