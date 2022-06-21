CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

