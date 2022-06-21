Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 1,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

