Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,433 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 142,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

