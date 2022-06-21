Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $932,561.25 and approximately $35,276.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $35.48 or 0.00171615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004219 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00663931 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005181 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.