Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of BN opened at €51.90 ($54.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €54.61 and a 200-day moving average of €54.17. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

