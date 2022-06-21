DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0152

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $100.78 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.23 or 0.99998182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002362 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,649,015,192 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

