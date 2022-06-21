Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.70 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $36.70 million and $1.18 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00592358 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00493120 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

