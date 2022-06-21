DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0542 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $485.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007547 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,692,660 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

