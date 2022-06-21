DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0862 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $15,060.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

