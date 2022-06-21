Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,534 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $324,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.22 and a 200-day moving average of $375.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.