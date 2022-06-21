DeGate Trading Up 1.8% This Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $3.01 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

