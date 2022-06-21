DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00273533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002760 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.01794574 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006065 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

