DFSocial Gaming Reaches One Day Volume of $531.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $120,275.90 and approximately $531.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00707775 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00503911 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

