Dfyn Network Price Reaches $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $339,649.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00684357 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00504137 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 121,866,316 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

