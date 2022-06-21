Diamond Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.76 million and $13,696.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001688 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00051494 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,691,704 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

