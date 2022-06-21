DigitalBits Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $392,925.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00225373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010036 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00385189 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

