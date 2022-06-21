disBalancer Market Capitalization Reaches $857,231.80 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. disBalancer has a market cap of $857,231.80 and $61,479.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01207829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013417 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,153,071 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

