Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,587. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

