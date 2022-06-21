Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $236.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,955. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.