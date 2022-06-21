DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

