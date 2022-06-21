Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

