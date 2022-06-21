Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

