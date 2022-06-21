Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.
