Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

