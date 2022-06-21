Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 13,966 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $634,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

