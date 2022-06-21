Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 5,108 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

