Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

GBCI opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.