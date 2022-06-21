e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $929,082.02 and $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00255343 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,974 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,817 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

