Edward Jackson Acquires 900 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Edward Jackson purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $11,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,592,103 shares in the company, valued at $31,986,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Edward Jackson purchased 4,600 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00.

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.