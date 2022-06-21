Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
