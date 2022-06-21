Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

