Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 76,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.