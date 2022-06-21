Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 470.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 28.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

