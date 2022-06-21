Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Entegris worth $41,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,734,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,666. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

Entegris stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.