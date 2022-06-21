Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $502.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

