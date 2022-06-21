EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $151.00

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $74,906.80 and $151.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,490.77 or 0.99980135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

