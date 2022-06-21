Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0205

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $42,812.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

