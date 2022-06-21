Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

