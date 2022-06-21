Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

