Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $178.55 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

