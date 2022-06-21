Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,158 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,476.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

