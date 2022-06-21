Evercore ISI Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $475.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.13.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.