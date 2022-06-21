FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

FibroGen stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

